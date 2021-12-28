Where can I get rid of my Christmas tree in Tampa Bay?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the holiday season comes to a close for 2021, many are wondering where and how they can dispose of their live Christmas trees.

Cities and counties across the area have designated sites where trees can be dropped off, and others will pick up trees on normal waste collection days.

As a general rule, all tinsel, lights, decorations and tree stands must be removed prior to collection.

City of Tampa

The City of Tampa Solid Waste Department is offering curbside Christmas tree collection at no additional charge on regularly scheduled yard waste collection days before Jan. 7.

Residents should cut tree limbs to four feet lengths and bundle the tree before placing it curbside.

Customers can call the City of Tampa Utilities Call Center at 813-274-8811 or go online with questions or concerns.

Hillsborough County

Drop-off locations are available at three yard waste processing facilities, which include:

346 Falkenburg Rd, Tampa

13000 U.S. Hwy 41, Gibsonton

8001 W. Linebaugh Ave., Tampa

City of St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg will hold a citywide Christmas tree collection event on Jan. 8. Trees must be placed out for collection before 7 a.m. in the same location where trash is collected.

Trees can also be dropped off at one of the city’s brush sites. The sites are open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. seven days a week, but will be closed on New Year’s Day. Residents should bring a photo ID and water bill for proof of residency.

Trees can be dropped off at the following sites:

1000 62nd Ave. NE

7750 26th Ave. N

2500 26th Ave. S

4015 Dr. Martin Luther King St. S

2453 20th Ave. N

Special pickup of trees can be requested online or by calling the Sanitation Department at 727-893-7398 during normal business hours.

Pinellas County

After decorations and lights are removed from the tree, it can be taken to the Pinellas County Solid Waste facility, located at 3095 11th Ave. N in St. Petersburg. The facility will be closed New Year’s Day.

City of Sarasota

According to the city’s website, portions of the natural tree should be placed in a paper lawn and leaf bag, or in a 45-gallon or smaller container with handles. It should be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on a resident’s regularly scheduled service day.

Manatee County

Live Christmas trees no longer than four feet in length can be set out at the curb on a resident’s normal yard waste collection day for recycling.

Large trees should be cut into pieces four feet or smaller.

According to the county, residents can use their free annual special pickup to have their live tree collected. Artificial trees will not be collected with yard waste.

Polk County

Live trees and garland will be collected curbside on normal yard waste collection days.

Pasco County

Trees in Pasco County can be dropped off at the following locations: