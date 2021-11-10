Where can I get a Thanksgiving pie in Tampa Bay?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner and local bakeries here in the Tampa Bay area are now taking orders for dessert for your special dinner, especially for pies!

For those not wanting to bake this year on top of planning a meal, cooking a turkey, or whatever your traditions may be, these eight locations across the Tampa Bay area are taking orders for pies and you’ll want to get yours in early to make sure the table is set on Nov. 25.

If we missed your favorite location to pick up a Thanksgiving pie, let us know by emailing online@wfla.com.

Location: 170 Beach Dr NE, St. Petersburg

Thanksgiving pies are available for pre-order now at Cassis. All orders must be placed with 72 hours notice ahead of the pick-up date. Online orders will close on Nov. 21 at 12 p.m. Pick-up dates are Nov. 23 through Nov. 25 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Cassis is offering pumpkin pie, “spiced with cinnamon, vanilla, and nutmeg in a flaky buttery crust” and pecan pie, made with “rich bourbon, brown sugar filling with toasted pecans.”

Pumpkin pies are $18 and pecan pies are $20.

Location: 10350 Windhorst Rd, Suite 100, Tampa

Mike’s Pies in Tampa began taking holiday orders at the beginning of November. According to their website, all local pickups for pies and cakes must be pre-ordered two days in advance.

Current seasonal pies and cakes include sweet potato and pumpkin pies for $18 each and pumpkin cheesecake for $22. Mike’s Pies also offers southern pecan pie, also for $18, in the traditional sense of Thanksgiving.

The bakery also offers a variety of other pie flavors, as well as cakes, including carrot and red velvet, as well as seven different kinds of cheesecake.





Courtesy: Southern Bay Bakery

Location: 1925 4th St N, St. Petersburg

Southern Bay Bakery in St. Petersburg is also offering up pies, with everything homemade, for order for the Thanksgiving holiday. Mini and individual portions are available through the bakery.

Some Thanksgiving-themed goodies of the bakery’s include apple hand pie, cherry hand pie, apple strudel, cherry strudel and more.

Custom orders are also welcome at the bakery.

Location: 5207 N Florida Ave, Tampa

In addition to cakes that can be ordered online, Chocolate Pi on North Florida Avenue also sells holiday treats like pumpkin pie and pumpkin macaroons, in addition to other Thanksgiving favorites.

For the holidays, Chocolate Pi gift cards are available from $15 and up.

Location: 12777 Walsingham Rd, Largo

The Pie Factory in Largo offers over 35 different kinds of pies, with its “famous” Key lime pie, in addition to cakes and pastries.

Location: 3725 Palm Harbor Blvd, Palm Harbor

This location is also famous for their Key lime pies and has been a Palm Harbor staple since 1982.

All pie filling is made from scratch, as is their butter cream and fudge icings for other delicacies at the bakery.







Location: 2909 W Cypress St, Tampa

Alessi Bakery is offering fresh 9″ and 3″ pies and tarts for the holiday, including apple, pumpkin, pecan, blueberry and cherry pies.

The bakery also sells 9″ whipped cream pies in flavors such as chocolate cream, peanut butter, coconut cream, strawberry, banana cream, Nutella and many more.

Location: 3434 Bahia Vista St, Sarasota

It wouldn’t be a complete list of where to get a Thanksgiving pie in Tampa Bay without Yoder’s Restaurant and Amish Village in Sarasota.

Yoder’s released their Thanksgiving pie menu at the beginning of the month and the deadline to order is Nov. 20 at 5 p.m., or when their “limit is reached.”

Ten-inch baked pies include pumpkin pie, southern pecan, chocolate pecan, Dutch apple crumb, double crust blueberry, old-fashioned mincemeat and more.

Yoder’s also sells homemade cream pies in 8″ and 10″. Flavors include peanut buttercream, butterscotch cream, banana cream, pumpkin cream and more.