Where can I buy Super Bowl merch in Tampa Bay?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s officially Super Bowl week which means fans all across Tampa Bay are looking to gear up ahead of the big game.

Unfortunately, Buccaneers fans will not be able to go to the Bucs Team Store at Raymond James Stadium since it is closed while final preparations are underway.

However, there are plenty of places across the bay area where fans can pick up their Super Bowl T-shirts, hats and more.

Super Bowl Experience

Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park (Must have a reservation) – 1001 N Boulevard, Tampa, Florida 33606

Curtis Hixon Park – 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa, Florida 33602

Technology Village – 100 N Ashley Drive, Tampa, Florida 33602

Fanatics Pop-up Store

Fanatics is setting up a pop-up store across Tampa Bay on different days.

Below are the following days and locations on where you can find the pop-up store:

Sunday, Jan. 31: Lowe’s located at 21500 State Road 54 in Lutz From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 1: Lowe’s located at 26990 US Highway 19 N in Clearwater From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 2: Lowe’s located at 2365 25th Street North in St. Petersburg From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 3: Hyundai of Wesley Chapel located at 27000 Wesley Chapel Boulevard in Wesley Chapel From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 4: Hyundai of Wesley Chapel located at 27000 Wesley Chapel Boulevard in Wesley Chapel From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 5: Lowe’s located at 10425 Gibsonton Drive in Riverview From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 6: Total Wine Walter’s Crossing located at 1720 N Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Dick’s Sporting Goods

Hillsborough County Tampa 258 Westshore Plaza, Tampa, Florida 33609 8100 Citrus Park Town Center, Tampa, Florida 33625 Brandon – 901 Brandon Town Center Mall, Brandon, Florida 33511



Pasco County Wesley Chapel – 5925 Wesley Grove Boulevard, Wesley Chapel, Florida 33544



Hernando County Spring Hill – 12936 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville, Florida 34613



Pinellas County Clearwater – 26583 Hwy 19 North, Clearwater, Florida 33761 St. Petersburg – 6775 22nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, Florida 33710



Polk County Davenport – Posner Town Center, 1300 Posner Boulevard, Davenport, Florida 33837 Lakeland – 919 Lakeland Park Center Dr., Suite 300, Lakeland, Florida 33809



Manatee County Bradenton – 4108 14th Street West, Bradenton, Florida 34205



Sarasota County Sarasota – 181 N Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, Florida 34243 North Port – 18219 Tamiami Trail, North Port, Florida 34287



If you know of a retailer or location selling licensed NFL Super Bowl gear that is not listed, please send us an email at online@wfla.com.