TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian moved through the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing destructive winds and rainfall to the region. Airports are assessing storm damage and working with federal aviation officials to make sure the facilities are in proper condition to open.

This article will be updated as airports release their plans for reopening.

Tampa International Airport

In a statement on Thursday, TPA said it was assessing damages to the airport and working with the FAA, TSA and airlines to get the facility back up and running. They said they hope to announce an update to their reopening plans on Thursday.

St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport

PIE said in a statement Thursday morning that the airport did not sustain any significant damage and the terminal and parking lots will reopen on Friday.

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport

Hurricane Ian ripped the roof off of SRQ’s ticketing area, causing it to take on water. CEO Rick Piccolo told News Channel 8 some hangers were damaged, but crews have not been able to survey it yet. The airport hopes to have the ticketing area cleaned up and open on Friday.