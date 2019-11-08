When to watch Max, News Channel 8’s puppy with a purpose

TAMPA (WFLA) – We are excited to introduce you to a new member of the News Channel 8 family.

Max, as in Max Defender 8, is currently living with his mom Maura along with his eight brothers and sisters.

Max is a Canine Companions for Independence puppy. While he completes his training, we will watch Max grow and learn each week right before our eyes.

We will have a live puppy cam showing Max on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 17.

Here are the hours you can watch him live (all times eastern):

  • Thursdays: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Fridays: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Saturdays and Sundays: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can also follow Max on his social media pages as we wait for him to come be our Defender!

Facebook: @WFLAMax
Instagram: @WFLAMax

