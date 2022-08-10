TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Though the temperatures may still be scorching in the Tampa Bay area, many are already thinking about the relief of fall weather, and that brings pumpkin flavored everything, including coffee.

So when is the fan favorite fall flavor coming back? Here’s what we know:

Starbucks

While the beloved “PSL” (or pumpkin spiced latte) doesn’t have an official release date yet in Starbucks stores, according to Better Homes & Gardens, the coffee giant has seemed to declare pumpkin season “open,” with the announcement many products will be back on grocery store shelves for a limited time.

Those products include pumpkin spice flavored coffee, pumpkin spice cold brew concentrate, pumpkin spice flavored creamer and more. The products are available online and at grocery stories for a limited time.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ has also announced the return of the fall favorite at its locations, beginning Aug. 17.

Dunkin’s pumpkin cream cold brew, pumpkin spice latte and pumpkin bakery line-up are returning.

New this year to Dunkin’ stores this year is “nutty pumpkin coffee,” a pumpkin spice swirl, hazelnut flavor shot and cream.