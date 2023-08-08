TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The start of the 2023-24 school year is less than a week away in the Tampa Bay area.

In preparation, we’ve prepared a list of helpful resources to make your child’s return to school that much easier. And stay one step ahead of the storms with the Max Defender 8 forecast.

Citrus County

First day of school: Thursday, Aug. 10.

Visit the Citrus County School District’s website to find your child’s bus route.

Hardee County

First day of school: Thursday, Aug. 10.

School start times:

Elementary – 7:30 am

Junior High – 8:30 am

High School – 8:30 am

You can find more information by visiting the Hardee County School District’s website.

Hernando County

First day of school: Monday Aug. 14.

Find your school’s bell schedule by visiting the Hernando County School District’s website. Need help finding your child’s bus stop? Click here.

Highlands County

First day of school: Thursday, Aug. 10.

Find your child’s bus route by visiting the Highlands County School’s website.

Hillsborough County

First day of school: Thursday, Aug. 10.

Visit the Hillsborough County Public School’s website to find your school’s bell schedule. You can also find your child’s bus route by clicking here.

Manatee County

First day of school: Thursday, Aug. 10.

Make sure your student has everything they need with Manatee County’s Back to School Checklist. You can also find your child’s bus route by clicking here.

Pasco County

First day of school: Thursday, Aug. 10.

Find your school’s bell schedule by visiting the Pasco County School’s website. Parents interested in tracking their child’s bus can find more information by clicking here.

Pinellas County

First day of school: Thursday, Aug. 10.

Parents can check their child’s transportation information in Focus by clicking here.

Polk County

First day of school: Friday, Aug. 11.

Parents can find more information on the upcomming school year by visiting Polk County Public Schools’ website.

Sarasota County

First day of school: Thursday, Aug. 10.

Parents can find their child’s bus route by visiting the Sarasota County School’s website. Other popular resources can be found by clicking here.