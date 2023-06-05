SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hearing the thunderous roar of jet aircraft piercing the skies over Tampa Bay? You’re not alone.

Squadrons of fighter pilots will take to the skies over the Tampa Bay area beginning Sunday, June 4, and continuing until Wednesday, June 14. The jet aircraft are scheduled to lift off from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) to conduct various training missions.

SRQ officials said the airport and Dolphin/Hawthorne Aviation will be supporting the Airborne Tactical Advantage Company (ATAC) in its training missions.

ATAC is the world’s largest outsourced civilian tactical airborne training organization, and a contractor of the U.S. military. ATAC enables various training missions such as fighter intercepts, basic fighter maneuvers, offensive and defensive counter-air tactics, and advanced electronic attacks.

Officials say ATAC “maintains a versatile and highly capable fleet of transonic and supersonic aircraft to support the US Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force.”

Sarasota and Bradenton communities can expect to see a variety of fighter jet aircraft arriving and departing from SRQ including the F-21 Kfirs and the Mk-58 Hawker Hunters. ATAC also maintains Mirage F1 and L-39 Albatros jet aircraft.