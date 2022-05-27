TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Theme parks in the Tampa Bay area and around Florida are gearing up for a busy summer and in some cases, preparing into the fall for Halloween events.

News Channel 8 has compiled all the information you need to know, including the latest news, for planning your summer visit in one of the various parks in our area or in Orlando.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay recently announced it will begin its Summer Celebration on May 27 that will last through Aug. 7.

The event will include a variety of entertainment throughout the day including “Cirque Electric,” “Gwazi Beats” and the return of “Turn It Up!”

Guests of age can enjoy a complimentary beer sample daily at Pantopia Drinks & Snacks.

Busch Gardens’ “Summer Celebration Fireworks Spectacular” will take place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 9:15 p.m.

Adventure Island‘s two newest water slides, Wahoo! Remix and Rapids Racer are now open.

The water park is also offering a new virtual snorkeling experience for $25 a ticket. Guests can choose between three different five minute virtual excursions of either a vibrant ocean, deep space or a realm of fantasy. The upgrade features video, audio and sensory elements, as well as synchronized bubble and jet effects.

“Hang Ten” Tiki Bar has also recently opened and offers snacks, sweets, frozen drinks, wine and more. It’s the first full-service bar at Adventure Island.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is also jumping in to a summer of fun in the Tampa Bay area with extended summer hours. “Summer Glow” will begin May 27 and last through July 30.

Guests can enjoy live entertainment, family-friendly activities, views of the water and festive food and drinks from 4-8 p.m. Free boat tours of Florida wildlife at the aquarium are also available during Summer Glow hours.

CMA is also celebrating summer with a new immersive experience called “Dolphintopia.” Guests to the aquarium will be “transported to a summer of peace, love and dolphins” starting in June.

“Dolphintopia” will include unique art installations and activities, as well as interactive shows exploring the connection between humans and dolphins. Vibrant photo opportunities for Instagram will be available as well.

The final Tampa Bay area location to be gearing up for summer is Legoland Florida in Winter Haven with the return of its “Awe-Summer.”

The event will run from June 4 through Aug. 7 and will feature family-fun activities, exclusive character meet-and-greets, new food and special weekend events.

Every Saturday and Sunday throughout June, families can join Lego friends characters as they “crack the code” to help save Heartlake City from their evil rivals.

Legoland and the Lego group will be celebrating 90 years this summer, with further details to come.

SeaWorld Orlando is bringing back its “Electric Ocean” summer event. The daytime and nighttime entertainment begins May 27 will run through Sept. 5.

“Ignite 360” is a new way to see the festival’s fireworks from all around the park. The new show will feature more lights, lasers, fountains and fireworks.

Also heading to Electric Ocean are “Rescue Tails,” “Rescue Tails: Night Vision,” “Elmo Rocks,” “Club Sea Glow” and “Club Electric Current.” New savory foods and beverages will be available for purchase. Guests can reserve a space on the park’s Sky Tower ride to enjoy a private view of the fireworks with chocolate and champagne.

While not running a summer event, Universal Orlando Resort has opened its popular summer tribute store celebrating iconic films “E.T. The Extra Terrestrial,” “Jaws” and “Back to the Future.”

The store features four rooms themed like scenes from the movies selling all kinds of merchandise, from plushes to apparel.

Universal Orlando is also already preparing for Halloween Horror Nights, announcing its first haunted house will be “Universal Monsters: Legends Collide.”

The plot of the haunted house centers around the monsters seeking “The Amulet of Ra.”

Universal said The Wolf Man believes the amulet has the power to finally lift his curse, while Dracula and The Mummy want it for more nefarious means.

In Walt Disney World Resort news, the new “Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind” roller coaster officially opened to the public at Epcot on May 27 with an all-virtual queue. There is no standby line at the park for the ride.

The ride is one of the largest fully enclosed coasters in the world. It is also Disney’s first-ever reverse launch coaster.

The biggest news at Disney World for the month of June is the fact its Genie+ paid skip-the-line service will no longer be available for purchase in advance of a guest’s visit to the parks.

Starting June 8, Genie+ will only be offered for purchase through the My Disney Experience app on the day of a guest’s visit. Pre-arrival purchase of the service as a ticket add-on will not be available for remaining park dates in 2022 or in 2023.

The Epcot International Food and Wine Festival will begin July 14 this year and last through Nov. 19. Global marketplaces throughout the event have been revealed by Walt Disney World.

Some artists playing the “Eat to the Beat” concert series have been announced.

Disney World is already prepared for Halloween at Magic Kingdom. Tickets for “Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party” are available for purchase. The event runs on select nights from Aug. 12 through Oct. 31. Prices vary by date.