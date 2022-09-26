TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As Hurricane Ian continues its approach toward Tampa Bay, businesses and government offices are sending out closure notices and events are getting postponed or canceled. In the Tampa Bay area, here are the places that have said they’re closed down as the storm approaches.
Government services & activities
- Sixth Judicial Circuit, closed through Sept. 29 (Pinellas and Pasco counties)
- Northeast Water Reclamation Facility Improvements Project Public Meeting Postponed (St. Petersburg)
- MacDill Air Force Base, beginning Sept. 27 for non-mission essential individuals (Hillsborough)
- City of St. Petersburg City Services
- Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller New Port Richey and Dade City offices, from Sept. 27
- Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) suspends service on Sept. 28
- Manatee County Parks and Preserves, Public Libraries, Animal Welfare Facilities, and Building and Construction Inspection Services
- Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT), closed from afternoon Sept. 27
- Pinellas County Sheriff fingerprint services (Clearwater)
- Pinellas County Sheriff property and evidence (Clearwater)
- Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County, closed Sept. 26
- Florida Department of Health in Hernando County offices and clinics, Sept. 27-30
- City of St. Petersburg on Sanitation City Services, recycling will close at 12 p.m., Sept. 27
- Southwest Florida Water Management District, all District-managed campgrounds, properties, trails, and day use areas in 16-county region (Tampa Bay 10 counties)
Businesses & events
- Catholic Charities, closed from Sept. 26 (St. Petersburg)
- TPA hiring day on Sept. 27 canceled (Tampa)
- Zoo Tampa, closed Sept. 27 through Sept. 29
- Diocese of St. Petersburg suspending all programs starting Sept. 28
- Rowdies game against El Paso Locomotive postponed to Oct. 12
- SPCA Tampa Bay Food Bank, closed from Sept. 27
- SPCA Tampa Bay Veterinary enter, closed from 12 p.m. Sept. 27 to Sept. 29
- SPCA Tampa Bay Largo campus, closed from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29
- The Florida Aquarium (Tampa) closed from 3 p.m., Sept. 26
- The Tampa Bay Lightning has postponed their preseason games on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 against Carolina and Nashville, respectively. Reschedule times are pending.