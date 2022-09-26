TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As Hurricane Ian continues its approach toward Tampa Bay, businesses and government offices are sending out closure notices and events are getting postponed or canceled. In the Tampa Bay area, here are the places that have said they’re closed down as the storm approaches.

Government services & activities

Sixth Judicial Circuit, closed through Sept. 29 (Pinellas and Pasco counties)

Northeast Water Reclamation Facility Improvements Project Public Meeting Postponed (St. Petersburg)

MacDill Air Force Base, beginning Sept. 27 for non-mission essential individuals (Hillsborough)

City of St. Petersburg City Services

Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller New Port Richey and Dade City offices, from Sept. 27

Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) suspends service on Sept. 28

Manatee County Parks and Preserves, Public Libraries, Animal Welfare Facilities, and Building and Construction Inspection Services

Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT), closed from afternoon Sept. 27

Pinellas County Sheriff fingerprint services (Clearwater)

Pinellas County Sheriff property and evidence (Clearwater)

Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County, closed Sept. 26

Florida Department of Health in Hernando County offices and clinics, Sept. 27-30

City of St. Petersburg on Sanitation City Services, recycling will close at 12 p.m., Sept. 27

Southwest Florida Water Management District, all District-managed campgrounds, properties, trails, and day use areas in 16-county region (Tampa Bay 10 counties)

Businesses & events