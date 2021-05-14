What Tampa Bay residents need to know about new mask-free CDC guidelines

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fully-vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks or worry about social distancing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday.

“Two weeks after your last dose, you can shed your mask,” CDC Director Dr.Rochelle Walensky said.

According to health leaders, 117 million adults in the U.S. are already fully vaccinated and can remove masks.

“I’m very much in favor of it. People who’ve been vaccinated now, they really do need to get the feeling that we’re approaching some form of normality,” Dr.Anthony Fauci said.

Top U.S. doctors said it’s something to think about for the 130 million Americans who are eligible, but haven’t received the vaccination.

Under the latest CDC guidelines, masks are still recommended when in crowded settings indoors, in hospitals, on buses and airplanes.

President Joe Biden said the announcement is a big step in moving forward from the pandemic.

“You’ve earned the right to do something that Americans are known for all around the world – greeting others with a smile,” he said.

The president said his goal is for 70% of eligible Americans to receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the Fourth of July.