What are the highest-paying jobs in Tampa?

TAMPA, Fla. (STACKER) — Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In Tampa, the annual mean wage is $49,590 or 7.3% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $283,660. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

50. Philosophy and religion teachers, postsecondary

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $92,970

No. 16 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $88,970

Employment: 23,490

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($155,290) San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($134,000)



49. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $94,520

No. 1 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $78,220

Employment: 13,850

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($94,520) Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($93,610)



48. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $94,690

No. 27 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 360

National

Annual mean salary: $108,350

Employment: 29,200

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Tulsa, OK ($207,900) Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($170,220)



47. Electronics engineers, except computer

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $94,710

No. 111 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 650

National

Annual mean salary: $110,210

Employment: 128,800

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660) Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)



46. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $95,060

No. 43 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $98,700

Employment: 53,090

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($143,420) Salt Lake City, UT ($142,610)



45. Advertising and promotions managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $96,310

No. 49 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 210

National

Annual mean salary: $141,890

Employment: 25,100

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Boulder, CO ($200,420) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,040)



44. Radiation therapists

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $97,170

No. 19 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $91,620

Employment: 17,860

Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($142,300) San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($126,260)



43. Personal financial advisors

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $97,690

No. 147 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,590

National

Annual mean salary: $119,290

Employment: 210,190

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Montgomery, AL ($178,100) Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)



42. Nurse practitioners

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $99,420

No. 299 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,800

National

Annual mean salary: $111,840

Employment: 200,600

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060) Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)



41. Electrical engineers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $99,910

No. 94 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 670

National

Annual mean salary: $103,480

Employment: 185,570

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450) Salinas, CA ($129,850)



40. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $99,920

No. 107 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 13,740

National

Annual mean salary: $111,620

Employment: 1,406,870

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)



39. Chemistry teachers, postsecondary

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $101,120

No. 20 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 30

National

Annual mean salary: $92,650

Employment: 21,380

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($137,130) College Station-Bryan, TX ($135,530)



38. Training and development managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $102,460

No. 84 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 350

National

Annual mean salary: $123,470

Employment: 38,510

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)



37. Construction managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $102,600

No. 112 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,040

National

Annual mean salary: $105,000

Employment: 293,380

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)



36. Industrial production managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $103,260

No. 249 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,140

National

Annual mean salary: $115,110

Employment: 185,790

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Florence, SC ($158,000) Boulder, CO ($149,990)



35. Computer hardware engineers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $103,340

No. 60 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 150

National

Annual mean salary: $123,030

Employment: 67,880

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,210) Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($149,740)



34. Engineering teachers, postsecondary

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $103,440

No. 24 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National

Annual mean salary: $112,110

Employment: 36,080

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: College Station-Bryan, TX ($160,730) Pittsburgh, PA ($143,600)



33. Computer and information research scientists

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $104,520

No. 48 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $127,460

Employment: 30,780

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,160) Boulder, CO ($147,890)



32. Purchasing managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $105,510

No. 152 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 580

National

Annual mean salary: $128,400

Employment: 72,100

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560) Morgantown, WV ($163,830)



31. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $105,920

No. 85 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $252,040

Employment: 36,270

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Wausau, WI ($285,230) Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($285,210)



30. Physician assistants

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $106,950

– #185 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 920

National

Annual mean salary: $112,410

Employment: 120,090

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Salinas, CA ($161,370) Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)



29. Atmospheric and space scientists

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $107,990

No. 7 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $97,160

Employment: 9,290

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($135,520) Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($120,170)



28. Compensation and benefits managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $109,890

No. 58 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 190

National

Annual mean salary: $134,210

Employment: 16,900

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($181,770) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($179,430)



27. Medical and health services managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $111,110

No. 132 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,590

National

Annual mean salary: $115,160

Employment: 394,910

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280) Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)



26. Computer network architects

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $111,520

No. 56 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,750

National

Annual mean salary: $115,110

Employment: 152,420

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400) Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)



25. General and operations managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $111,670

No. 145 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 23,110

National

Annual mean salary: $123,030

Employment: 2,400,280

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060) Trenton, NJ ($173,050)



24. Lawyers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $112,390

No. 168 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 7,690

National

Annual mean salary: $145,300

Employment: 657,170

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)



23. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $117,360

No. 12 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National

Annual mean salary: $100,230

Employment: 14,380

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($140,080) Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($134,690)



22. Human resources managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $119,760

No. 105 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,190

National

Annual mean salary: $129,570

Employment: 154,800

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)



21. Atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, postsecondary

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $121,850

No. 11 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $102,690

Employment: 11,020

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($147,800) Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($146,430)



20. Actuaries

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $122,040

No. 16 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $120,970

Employment: 22,260

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($167,850) Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($150,630)



19. Pharmacists

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $123,440

No. 227 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,700

National

Annual mean salary: $125,510

Employment: 311,200

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Tyler, TX ($161,790) Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)



18. Mining and geological engineers, including mining safety engineers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $125,940

No. 2 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $96,990

Employment: 6,280

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($132,720) Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($125,940)



17. Economists

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $130,600

No. 5 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $116,630

Employment: 19,000

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($154,540) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)



16. Sales engineers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $131,330

No. 14 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 660

National

Annual mean salary: $112,780

Employment: 63,550

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($158,150) Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($156,600)



15. Architectural and engineering managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $131,920

No. 177 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,220

National

Annual mean salary: $152,930

Employment: 194,250

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310) Amarillo, TX ($198,010)



14. Marketing managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $135,090

No. 91 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,990

National

Annual mean salary: $149,200

Employment: 263,680

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)



13. Sales managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $137,990

No. 97 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,900

National

Annual mean salary: $141,690

Employment: 402,600

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220) Trenton, NJ ($178,020)



12. Nurse anesthetists

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $140,270

No. 102 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $181,040

Employment: 43,570

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Toledo, OH ($266,260) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)



11. Financial managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $140,580

No. 71 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 5,730

National

Annual mean salary: $147,530

Employment: 654,790

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)



10. Computer and information systems managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $143,770

No. 57 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 4,050

National

Annual mean salary: $156,390

Employment: 433,960

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)



9. Pediatricians, general

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $166,660

No. 67 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $184,410

Employment: 29,740

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Rockford, IL ($277,390) Killeen-Temple, TX ($273,770)



8. Dentists, general

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $176,250

No. 163 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,400

National

Annual mean salary: $178,260

Employment: 110,730

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Burlington, NC ($278,360) Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)



7. Podiatrists

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $181,910

No. 5 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $142,680

Employment: 9,770

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($222,760) Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($206,190)



6. General internal medicine physicians

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $182,810

No. 87 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $201,440

Employment: 44,610

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Sioux Falls, SD ($282,610) Rapid City, SD ($280,990)



5. Chief executives

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $187,910

No. 145 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $193,850

Employment: 205,890

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040) Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)



4. Family medicine physicians

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $229,420

No. 103 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,520

National

Annual mean salary: $213,270

Employment: 109,370

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Racine, WI ($286,030) Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)



3. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $258,670

No. 17 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $233,610

Employment: 18,620

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Fayetteville, NC ($284,520) Akron, OH ($282,650)



2. Psychiatrists

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $261,420

No. 19 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 70

National

Annual mean salary: $220,430

Employment: 25,530

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($282,400) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($280,270)



1. Anesthesiologists

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Annual mean salary: $283,660

No. 1 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National