WFLA/WTTA welcomes 2 new shows to lineup this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – WFLA and WTTA are excited to welcome two new shows to its lineup this week.

BLOOM, Tampa Bay’s only one-hour television show focused on health and lifestyle, begins Monday. The show covers topics of health and medicine, nutrition, fitness, beauty, wellness, kids’ health, sports medicine, holistic healing, mental health, relationships and pet health.

BLOOM is hosted by Carissa Galloway, a registered dietitian and certified fitness trainer. You can watch her from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on WTTA Great 38. BLOOM will also air from 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. on WFLA News Channel 8.

The Mel Robbins Show also premieres Monday on WTTA Great 38.

Mel Robbins is a best-selling author and the most booked female speaker in the world. Her show is your daily destination to understand what holds you back and will give you the first step to get the life you desire and deserve.

The Mel Robbins show will air every day from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on WTTA Great 38.