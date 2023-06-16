TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) —News Channel 8 commemorated Nexstar’s Founder’s Day Friday by volunteering at Feeding Tampa Bay.

Volunteers sorted nearly 17,6000 pounds of food that will help bring over 14,000 meals to families across ten counties.

According to the U.S Department of Agriculture, 34 million people in the United States are food insecure. That means those people don’t know where their next meal will come from.

“For every person that we feed today, there’s another that we’re still not getting to and that should drive all of us to say everybody would agree people should have healthy food and resources in their household,” said Thomas Mantz, Feeding Tampa Bay President & CEO.