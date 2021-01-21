WFLA meteorologist Leigh Spann lip syncs to raise money for lung disease

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – COVID-19 has created an large group of new lung disease patients. Those with the worst cases end up on ventilators, with lasting lung scars, and can ultimately succumb to this disease.

To help combat this, the American Lung Association created a $25 million COVID-19 Action Initiative.

“To initially address the vaccine and try to create the solution,” said Steven Riddle, Executive Director of the American Lung Association in Tampa Bay. “But the biggest thing we’re working tonight for and to benefit is to help us in our research to make sure that we do not have these pandemics again,” he continued.

To raise money for this initiative and others, the American Lung Association is hosting a virtual Lip Sync For Lungs event. Several members of the community, including WFLA Meteorologist Leigh Spann, will perform a lip sync song. These contestants will compete for your votes.

Each vote is $1. Donations made in the contestant’s name will also go toward their total. Plus, money from silent auction items collected by the contestant count toward their overall score.

When you buy a ticket, you can select a “singer” and the money from the ticket also helps them get closer to winning the coveted microphone trophy. You can vote or buy tickets at LipSyncForLungsTampa.org

Once you buy a ticket, you’ll be sent a link to watch the virtual event live from your home. In previous year, it’s been a live on-stage production.

“It’s been very successful. We’ve raised $40,000 in this single night event. This year, we’ve had to pivot a little bit. Our goal is $26,000. We’re pretty close to that, but we need a little more help,” explained Riddle.