TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The WFLA News Channel 8 crew got to honor and forever memorialize the life of beloved Chief Photojournalist Paul Lamison with his family and close friends.

Although it hasn’t even been a year since Paul physically left the WFLA newsroom, there’s not a day that’s gone by where his presence wasn’t felt by his former colleagues in the day-to-day life of breaking news.

In August 2022, WFLA unexpectedly lost one of our teammates. Paul suffered a heart attack and tragically passed away at the age of 57. He left behind a wife, daughters and several siblings.

But on Wednesday, News Channel 8 invited Paul’s wife Nerissa, their daughters and their extended family from California for the emotional unveiling of a plaque that honors Paul and his service to the Tampa Bay area.

The plaque now lives near the entrance of the photographers’ office, welcoming anyone and everyone into the newsroom the same way Paul did every day.

Paul worked for News Channel 8 for nearly 30 years. He began his journey at WFLA on May 26, 1993. WFLA anchor Jennifer Leigh said that “while viewers saw Paul in front of the camera, we got to watch him master the craft of storytelling behind the scenes – shooting, editing and documenting the events that matter most to you.”

Paul loved the community that he covered. Growing up in Lakeland, he was one of seven siblings and “never lost sight of those roots.” Leigh said Paul “cared about telling great stories that impacted real people,” which is still true.

Before Nerissa and Paul’s family arrived, anchor Deanne King asked viewers on Facebook to comment their favorite memories of Paul.

Many viewers shared that one of their favorite memories was when Paul threw out the first pitch at a Tampa Bay Rays game, and of course, it was a strike. Paul’s daughter Ava will get to continue her fathers legacy when she throws out the pitch at the Rays game Thursday.

“I just miss his attitude and how happy he always was,” one Facebook user wrote.

Another user shared, “His wonderful/awful DAD jokes. Miss him. ❤”

“His Smile and Enthusiasm! We miss him!” another viewer commented.

The most common comments were about his infectious smile – a smile that will now have a special place at WFLA News Channel 8 forever and always.