WFLA celebrates Nexstar’s 25th anniversary by volunteering at Feeding Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- It is a special day for us at News Channel 8, we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of our parent company Nexstar.

Founder’s Day of Caring is an initiative established by Nexstar in 2016. Since then, every year during the third week of June, employees of Nexstar’s 116 television markets are given paid time off to volunteer in the community.

To mark Founder’s Day of Caring, our WFLA team is lending a hand by volunteering for Feeding Tampa Bay.

“One of the things that WFLA does is they help us tell the story of our neighbors. One of the things that great news organizations do is they really help us tell the community what’s happening. The added benefit now is that you guys are volunteering with us,” Feeding Tampa Bay President and CEO Thomas Mantz said.

Feeding Tampa Bay is a non-profit organization that focuses on providing food to families in 10 counties across West Central Florida.

“As part of the COVID pandemic, we were serving about 650,000 families. Now it’s over a million families and what that really means for children is that one in four kids, particularly during the summer, are without food,” Feeding Tampa Bay Chief Development Officer Kelley Sims said.

You can learn more about volunteering at Feeding Tampa Bay on their website.