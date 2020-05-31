Westshore mall in Tampa closes early to ensure safety

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Westshore mall in Tampa closed down early Sunday to ensure the safety of the customers and staff, The Tampa Police Department said.

The mall decided to close on it’s own, the police department said. It’s a decision that comes a day after multiple businesses were looted and set ablaze in Tampa.

RELATED: ‘Different tone today’: Tampa mayor, police chief address Saturday ‘riots’

LATEST STORIES: