Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe cancels last 3 ‘Joyful! Joyful!’ performances

The final three performances of WBTT’s production of ‘Joyful! Joyful!’ have been canceled due to positive COVID-19 test results among the cast. (Courtesy: Westcoast Black Theater Troupe, Photo by Sorcha Augustine )

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Due to COVID-19 infections among the the production team, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has canceled their final three performances of its holiday show, “Joyful! Joyful!”

WBTT announced the cancellations on Dec. 28 and promised full refunds for the tickets of the last three performances.

“While we had hoped we had finally transitioned to a ‘post-Covid’ world, increasing virus numbers are putting us on high alert, once again,” said WBTT Executive Director Julie Leach. “We were thrilled to be facing sold-out audiences for our final week but, with the positive test results, we felt an abundance of caution necessitated closing the curtains and continuing to follow CDC guidelines for quarantining and retesting before affected individuals return to work.”

The phone lines are open for any ticketholders trying to get in contact with WBTT, but the Box Office is closed to in-person transactions.

According to the theatre troupe, all three of the now-cancelled performances were sold out for “Joyful! Joyful!”

WBTT said the cases were appear to be asymptomatic or mild, but cancelled the shows in the “best interests of the public, artist, crew and staff health and safety.”