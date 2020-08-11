Courtney Campbell Causeway back open after 3-car crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Courtney Campbell Causeway reopened Tuesday afternoon after being shut down for several hours due to a crash.
Clearwater police closed the westbound lanes of the causeway from Tampa after a crash at the intersection of Dr. Kiran C. Patel Boulevard. The crash involved three vehicles and happened just after 10 a.m.
The causeway completely reopened around 2 p.m.
According to police, one person involved in the crash suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. Officers have not said yet what caused the crash.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- The best-paying occupations that don’t require an advanced degree
- Big 10, Pac-12 cancel fall football season, other conferences could follow
- WWII veteran surprised with parade on 110th birthday
- Indiana woman who died in mobile home during storm found clutching child
- Back-to-school battle: Hillsborough superintendent visits Tallahassee to discuss virtual school start plan