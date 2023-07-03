TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Amid patriotic celebrations this Fourth of July, some veterans warn that the sights, sounds, and even smells of fireworks can sometimes trigger traumatic memories from experiences in military service.

“We’re not delicate, we’re not fragile, at one point in our lives, we were doing very hard things for a living,” said Brian Fay with Concerned Veterans for America. Fay says not all veterans experience fireworks as a PTSD trigger, but it is something to be mindful of.

“I don’t think it’s so much on the day of that gets veterans, it’s the July 1, 2, 3, when they’re just sitting inside trying to have a beer and a mortar goes off over their head. That might not be something anybody likes, but veterans…it throws them off guard a little bit,” he added.

The VA says seven out of every 100 veterans experience PTSD, or post-traumatic stress disorder, after returning from service in the armed forces. For female veterans, the number jumps to 13 out of every 100.

“If a vet is at a Fourth of July party, he is most likely just wanting to feel normal,” Fay adds.