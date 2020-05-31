‘We’re better than that’: Tampa Bay protests continue, officials hoping for calmer night ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa officials and law enforcement are hoping for a more peaceful protest scene Sunday night throughout the bay area.

The Tampa mayor and police chief addressed the city with a somber tone Sunday morning after arresting 41 people for riots and burglaries the night before.

Below are updates and videos from the protests taking place across Tampa Bay. Warning: Some videos may contain graphic language or images, however, we will try to limit as much graphic content as possible.

5:30 p.m.: Mayor Castor and Tampa Police Chief Dugan will be speaking with media regarding the city-wide curfew.

5:25 p.m.: Protests escalate in Lakeland. News Channel 8’s Staci DaSilva said tear gas has been deployed.

Things have escalated at the intersection of Florida and Memorial Blvd in Lakeland. Tear gas has been deployed. Crowd did not disperse from intersection. pic.twitter.com/q1GJcjUpYa — Staci DaSilva (@WFLAStaci) May 31, 2020

5:20 p.m.: Sheriff Chad Chronister announced a curfew will not be issued for Hillsborough County. He said he will “refuse to punish law-abiding citizens due to the lawless actions of handful of criminals.”

In consultation with other county leaders, I have decided not to institute a curfew. I refuse to punish law-abiding citizens due to the lawless actions of a handful of criminals. Your Sheriff’s Office stands ready to deal with any threat. — Chad Chronister (@ChadChronister) May 31, 2020

5 p.m.: The communications director for Governor Ron DeSantis announced via Twitter that the governor has activated the Florida National Guard across the state. One hundred guardsmen have been placed in Tampa Bay.

Yesterday, @GovDeSantis activated the @FLGuard. Currently there are 150 guardsmen in Miramar,150 in Camp Blanding & 100 arrived in Tampa.These specially trained units support law enforcement in many ways i.e. traffic & crowd control, all to preserve the peace & public safety. — Helen Aguirre Ferré (@helenaguirrefer) May 31, 2020

4:45 p.m.: A heavy police presence is seen pushing protesters back on N. 22nd Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tampa.

4:40 p.m.: The City of Tampa, in response to Saturday night’s violence, will enact a citywide curfew, which will apply to all businesses and residents with in Tampa, from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further

notice.

4:30 p.m.: The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced seven people were arrested following the overnight protests, riots and looting in Tampa.

3:40 p.m.: Protesters have moved to the Lakeland Police Department and are blocking the intersection on Mass Avenue. News Channel 8’s Staci DaSilva is on the scene.

Protest has moved to the Lakeland Police Dept. Crowd is blocking intersection on Mass Ave. Police spokesperson tells me they are monitoring and don’t want to be the “match that lights the fire.” pic.twitter.com/p7ztaavxxa — Staci DaSilva (@WFLAStaci) May 31, 2020

3 p.m.: Press conference with Sheriff Chronister and other Tampa Bay officials.

Hillsborough County NAACP President Yvette Lewis

“We are opposed to looting, destruction and violence. The most effective response for the community is use the tool to go out and vote. Show your strength at the ballot box. Let your voice be heard. Make a difference.”

Commissioner Les Miller

“When the sun sets and the demonstrations over, go home. Please go home.”

“We do not need the looting and the crimes that were committed last night. Somebody lost their job last night. At Champs, some mother, who is probably working two jobs, lost her job last night. A black man that owns Shoe Mountain lost his store last night and jobs were lost. We’re not going to tolerate that in our community.”

“I’m a 69-year-old black man that grew up in Tampa. I know what it’s like to be stopped by the police or the sheriff. I know what it’s like to be questioned for no reason at all. I know you’re hurting, we all are hurting, I am hurting.”

Sheriff Chronister

“You will not continue to spread fear and lawlessness in Hillsborough County for even one more night. So the choice is yours. Obey the law and respect your neighbors, their families and their property. Anything less is unacceptable.”

“I’d like to talk to anyone thinking of taking advantage of this moment, to break our laws and further incite violence and commit crimes. If you break the law, we will arrest you. We will lock you up. If you harm others or their property, you’re going to jail. If you continue to betray the calls of peaceful protesters by inciting panic and looting, there will be consequences.”

“Your sheriff’s office is here to protect you. We must and will protect all law-abiding citizens along with their property.”

“We must listen to those peaceful voices protesting this injustice and I promise to listen. But last night’s rioting and criminal behavior has no place in our community.”

“Last night was not reflective of who we are as a community. Last night is not the way anyone should react to hatred or racism. And let me be clear, the actions of ex-officer accused of murdering George Floyd are repulsive.”

1 p.m.: Demonstrators at Munn Park in Lakeland

12:30 p.m.: Protests outside of Tampa Police Department District 3





