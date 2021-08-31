‘We’re as concerned today as we’ve ever been’: Wounded Warrior project calling, supporting thousands of veterans after deadly Afghanistan withdrawal

TAMP, Fla. (WFLA) — The events unfolding in Afghanistan are taking a mental and emotional toll on local veterans who served in the region.

Tonya Oxendine retired from the U.S. Army after nearly 30 years of service. She is open about the side effects of her time overseas.

“As of now, I’m managing my posttraumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety,” Oxendine said.

She says video of the attack in Kabul and the faces of the servicemembers killed brings back memories of her time in Afghanistan.

“It’s just unfortunate that we lost our fellow heroes, our fellow warriors in a time of war. There’s just really no words for it,” she said.

Veteran service organizations are worried about veterans struggling with depression, anxiety and PTSD.

“We’re as concerned today as we’ve ever been,” said Mike Linnington, the CEO of Wounded Warrior Project.

The non-profit provides resources to veterans living with PTSD, TBI, and related conditions. The organization said they’re in the process of making calls to 40,000 veterans who served in the area.

Oxendine says those resources are important for veterans dealing with these tough times.

“The impacts of war, they last so long and the injuries, they last a lifetime,” she told 8 On Your Side.

Veterans looking for support can visit www.woundedwarriorproject.org.