Wendy’s to offer free frosty to celebrate 50th birthday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – To celebrate Wendy’s 50th birthday, the restaurant will be offering customers a free frosty.

The fast-food chain is giving customers a free birthday cake junior Frosty on Friday.

The offer is valid for customers in Tampa, Orlando and Fort Myers. No purchase is necessary. Limit one per customer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

