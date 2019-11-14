Wendy’s to offer free frosty to celebrate 50th birthday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – To celebrate Wendy’s 50th birthday, the restaurant will be offering customers a free frosty.
The fast-food chain is giving customers a free birthday cake junior Frosty on Friday.
The offer is valid for customers in Tampa, Orlando and Fort Myers. No purchase is necessary. Limit one per customer.
