Weeki Wachee Springs: Recently discovered cave filmed in high definition

WEEKI WACHEE SPRINGS, Fla. — (WFLA) — Our delicate Floridan aquifer is a matrix of tunnels that flow silently under our feet every day. The Karst Underwater Research group –or KUR– works to explore new areas and document the miles of caves that our drinking water is pulled from.

One part of documentation is filming these caves that are hundreds of feet below the surface. Their hope is that if people are able to see what is under the ground and where the water is coming from, they will be more empowered the help protect it.

The group recently made a breakthrough discovery about a mile and a half inside the cave after looking for new leads for two years. They named the area ‘Minas Tirith’ and it consists of three large rooms between 200 and 400 feet deep.

KUR believes this region is the main source of spring water for the river of Weeki Wachee.

It took a pair of 13 hour dives to do the initial exploration of this area in 2019. They were able to film it in high definition during a 14 hour dive just recently, at the end of January earlier this year.

Brett Hemphill is the director of KUR and is one of the exploration divers who initially discovered this area. He said it takes many hours of planning to carry out this dangerous exploration that takes them miles back into a cave. He said, “I feel like I have a sense of responsibility for other people to see it so that they can turn around and go “you know I may never do that but it’s amazing and that needs to be protected”.”

While the springs are a perfect spot to cool off in the crystal clear waters during the hot summer, the water quality is changing. With a higher concentration of nutrients from fertilizer, algae grows turning the water green. The springs are also slowing down from too much water being pulled from the aquifer.

The ‘recharge zone’ of a caves is an area on the surface where water gets absorbed back into the ground and replenishes the aquifer. It is typically very localized area to each spring. In Weeki Wachee’s case, it is only an area of about 50 square miles in Hernando County making it very important for everyone there to be mindful of water usage and limiting fertilizer on lawns.