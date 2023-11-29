HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Wednesday is your last chance to be covered by FEMA if you were affected by Hurricane Idalia.

The Category 3 hurricane made landfall in the Big Bend region on Aug. 30 and made impacts that reached all the way to Tampa Bay.

Neighbors from seven counties are eligible to apply for this federal assistance including those in Hillsborough.

Residents who felt the impacts of Hurricane Idalia in Citrus, Hernando, Pasco, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, and Sarasota counties need to turn in their applications to FEMA by Wednesday night.

They said the sooner, the better.

FEMA is able to help with home repairs, paying rent, and fixing cars.

They can also reimburse you for your medical needs, child care, hotel stays, and renting a storage unit.

There are three ways to apply— call FEMA at 800-621-3362, fill out the form on FEMA’s website, or download their app to complete the assistance application.