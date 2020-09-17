‘We just felt like there’s something not right’: Tampa woman keeps father’s memory alive fighting to cure Alzheimer’s

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One look in her living room, and you know family is the foundation of Julie Rivera’s life. So when she noticed changes in her dad’s behavior, her mother took him to get tested.

“We just felt like there’s something not right,” Rivera said.

That feeling was right. Her dad, Manuel Rivera, was 54 years old when he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. From Puerto Rico, and the head of the household, this was a diagnosis that halted the Riveras’ world.

Because of his young age, he was unable to qualify for certain benefits. However, after looking to the Florida Gulf Coast Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, the Rivera family was able to get help and support. For almost 10 years, Manuel’s family took care of him, until he passed away.

“For him, when he was starting to realize that he was forgetting us, there were those emotional moments where, you know, he was like, ‘I love you guys, don’t ever forget that.’ That was hard,” Rivera said.

But, there were also good times! Like when Julie would turn on his favorite Marc Anthony song.

“I would put on a song and his reaction would just change!”

During his care, Julie and her family, and even her dad participated in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Like so many others who’ve seen what this disease can do, Julie wants a cure and won’t stop advocating in the name of her father.

