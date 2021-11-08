‘We can’t bulk buy anymore’: Supply chain issues impacting Tampa Bay food bank

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Metropolitan Ministries’ Holiday Tent will begin accepting donations for Thanksgiving and Christmas on Monday.

The organization’s president and CEO, Tim Marks says the supply chain shortage is causing more issues than anticipated.

“When I think of the need, we didn’t get enough,” Marks told News Channel 8. “We need almost 20,000 turkeys and hams for families in need and we can’t bulk buy anymore. The supply chain has impacted our ability to go to local chains and place large orders like we were able to do this summer.”

According to Marks, the organizations will serve 42,000 struggling local families through Christmas. That’s 10,000 more than the average holiday season.

Marks says more people have become food insecure due to rising grocery store prices and the lingering effects of the pandemic.

“It’s going to take a grassroots effort from individuals going shopping and help us, and we really are counting on that help,” Marks said.

Donations will be dropped off at a tent located on 2609 North Rome Avenue in Tampa, then they’ll make their way to six different counties, and be distributed by 20,000 volunteers.

“If we can just do a little bit, each and everyone of us, we can get this job done,” Marks said.

Donations will be accepted until Christmas from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

If you are in need of assistance, you can register for help on Metropolitan Ministries’ website.