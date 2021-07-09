Wawa offering free drinks on Lightning boat parade day

TAMPA (WFLA) – Wawa will offer customers free beverages at 71 Tampa-area Wawa locations on Monday in honor of the Lightning’s boat parade.

“Wawa is thrilled to celebrate Tampa Bay’s latest championship with free, any size Fresh Brewed Iced Coffee or fountain beverage on Parade Day in all of our stores across the Tampa region,” said Robert Yeatts, Sr. Director of Store Operations. “Like our friends and neighbors in Tampa, we are incredibly excited to have not only the reigning champions in both hockey and football, but to celebrate Tampa Bay’s historic feat of winning back-to-back championships! We look forward to celebrating another win with our Tampa-area customers and associates with a toast as the community comes together to celebrate the Big Win in style!”

Customers can come to Wawa stores in select counties to receive one Free Any Size Fresh Brewed Iced Coffee or Fountain Beverage (up to XL). Iced coffee offer only includes Handcrafted Fresh Brewed Iced Coffee and is effective only on July 12.

All Wawa stores in the following counties will be participating: Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Citrus, Hernando and Manatee.