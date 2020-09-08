Wawa offering free coffee to teachers, school faculty

FILE – This April 2, 2015 file photo shows a Wawa convenience store in Philadelphia. The convenience store chain is facing a wave of lawsuits over a data breach that affected its 850 locations along the East Coast. Wawa Inc. discovered malware on its payment processing servers this month before stopping the breach Dec. 12, 2019 the company has said. Officials with the company, based in Wawa, Pennsylvania, believe the malware had been collecting card numbers, customer names and other data since as early as March.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(WFLA) – Wawa stores are offering a free coffee of any size to all teachers, faculty members and school administrators for a limited time.

The deal runs from Tuesday through Sept. 30.

Wawa says these individuals can simply share with an associate at the register that they work for a school to receive their free coffee.

“As students make their way back to school in-person and virtually across our communities, we wanted to show our tremendous appreciation for the teachers and faculty who are working tirelessly to educate children in our area despite the many unique challenges our schools face this year,” said Mike Sherlock, Chief Food & Beverage Officer for Wawa.

The promotion includes one free coffee per visit.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: