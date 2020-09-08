(WFLA) – Wawa stores are offering a free coffee of any size to all teachers, faculty members and school administrators for a limited time.
The deal runs from Tuesday through Sept. 30.
Wawa says these individuals can simply share with an associate at the register that they work for a school to receive their free coffee.
“As students make their way back to school in-person and virtually across our communities, we wanted to show our tremendous appreciation for the teachers and faculty who are working tirelessly to educate children in our area despite the many unique challenges our schools face this year,” said Mike Sherlock, Chief Food & Beverage Officer for Wawa.
The promotion includes one free coffee per visit.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Second stimulus checks: Senate GOP to unveil bill, will direct payments be included?
- Wawa offering free coffee to teachers, school faculty
- Missing tourists from US found dead in Mexican well
- St. Pete native retires from Navy after 36 years of service
- Hillsborough woman wins $5M from scratch-off ticket on her 33rd birthday