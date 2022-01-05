Wawa looking to hire 2,000 associates in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Wawa is looking to hire 2,000 associates in Florida in its first hiring campaign of 2022.
The company is looking to hire full-time and part-time associates at the store level, including customer-service, supervisory and management-level positions.
The starting wage for hourly store associates is $15 per hour.
Those interested are encouraged to apply online.
“In addition to higher wages, all full- and part-time associates enjoy a comprehensive package of financial and personal benefits that include flexible schedules, health and wellness benefits, tuition reimbursement, an annual 401(k) match, a free Wawa Shorti Hoagie per shift and a discounted associate menu,” the company said in a press release.
The campaign will continue throughout the end of March.