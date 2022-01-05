Wawa looking to hire 2,000 associates in Florida

FILE – This April 2, 2015 file photo shows a Wawa convenience store in Philadelphia. To celebrate its newest store opening in Delaware County, Pa., where the Kate Winslet-led crime drama “Mare of Easttown” is set, Wawa is dedicating Thursday, June 10, 2021, as “Mare of Easttown Day,” an homage to the show that introduced the world to the coffee and hoagies Pennsylvanians have loved for years. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Wawa is looking to hire 2,000 associates in Florida in its first hiring campaign of 2022.

The company is looking to hire full-time and part-time associates at the store level, including customer-service, supervisory and management-level positions.

The starting wage for hourly store associates is $15 per hour.

Those interested are encouraged to apply online.

“In addition to higher wages, all full- and part-time associates enjoy a comprehensive package of financial and personal benefits that include flexible schedules, health and wellness benefits, tuition reimbursement, an annual 401(k) match, a free Wawa Shorti Hoagie per shift and a discounted associate menu,” the company said in a press release.

The campaign will continue throughout the end of March.