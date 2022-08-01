TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Wawa recently announced its return of the month-long “Cheers to Classrooms” celebration promotion in Florida from Aug. 1-31.

The program recognizes teachers and school administrations who help children throughout the state.

The celebration includes a free, any size hot coffee or fountain beverage for teachers and school administration all day, every day, with a faculty member sharing they work at a school at the register to receive the offer.

Wawa, through a partnership with “Donor’s Choose,” has designated a $50,000 chainwide matching fund to support schools throughout its operating area.

Teachers can submit a project online and those schools that meet the convenience store’s funding criteria could receive matching funds starting Aug. 22.