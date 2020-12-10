Tampa boil water notice enters third day, water testing continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – People in Tampa are waking up to a third day without the city’s drinking water.

Crews spent days replacing a broken water main at David L. Tipping Water Treatment Facility.

Tampa Water Department officials said a contractor hit the 36-inch pipe late Monday afternoon, causing pressure in the system to drop rapidly.

“The risk is if the pressure in the pipe gets low, it might give an opportunity for dirty water outside the pipe to infiltrate inside the pipe and end up in your kitchen sink,” Jeff Cunningham, an associate professor at the University of South Florida told 8 On Your Side.

A boil water notice was issued for all residents in Tampa and some other parts of Hillsborough County.

“It’s been difficult. I’m ex-Army so, you go with a flow,” a resident affected by the advisory said.

Tampa Water Department has obtained clean results for 24 samples thus far. Officials said the samples were taken from nursing homes, hospitals and other highly populated areas on the system. The water department expects results from a second round of samples to be ready Thursday morning.

The test results are being turned over to the Department of Health.

“Our role from DOH is to ensure that samples are taken throughout the water system. That it’s comprehensive enough to cover the entire impacted area,” said health department spokesman Kevin Watler.

Officials expected the notice to be lifted Thursday or Friday. Once the advisory is lifted, residents should run water from faucets for five minutes.

