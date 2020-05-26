Water safety tips: How to prevent child drowning this summer

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Florida leads the nation in drowning deaths in children under the age of five. Water safety advocate are using that statistic to remind parents and adults there are things they acna to do prevent a drowning.

The first step is always designating an adult to be the water watcher, while the kids are swimming. Also, adding barriers to create layers of protection around your pool, think like door alarms and fences.

“All of those layers of protection will only slow down the child into the pool and alert the adult that someone is moving outside near the pool,” said All Children’s Hospital SafeKids Supervisor Petra Vybiralova.

Remember to remove all toys from the body of water when the kids are done swimming, that way kids are tempted to reach into the water to grab their favorite toy.

And understand the misconception about drownings—they are not loud like in the movies, they are silent killers.

“It’s important to have a quick response time because it is silent and very fast,” added Vybiralova.

For more water safety tips and how to keep kids safe, you can click here.

