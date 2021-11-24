WATCH: Turkey trots through Florida Aquarium ahead of Thanksgiving

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The spirit of Thanksgiving was alive at the Florida Aquarium this week when a Bourbon Red turkey stopped by for a visit.

Staffers posted a video showing the turkey taking a trot through some displays on Monday.

“As a part of its world-class animal care, The Florida Aquarium regularly provides enrichment to its animal ambassadors. Pelicans, whistling ducks and more have all had their own unique adventures exploring the Aquarium pathway,” the aquarium said in a press release. “The idea inspired a visit from another feathered friend in honor of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. Thanks to an Aquarium team member and their beloved pet turkey, a red bourbon turkey, the Aquarium is helping to spread holiday cheer.”