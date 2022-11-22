TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Newly released body camera footage shows the arrest of a man armed with a boxcutter aboard a flight to Tampa last week.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers assigned to the airport were called to assist with an “unruly” passenger aboard a Frontier flight en route from Cincinnati to Tampa.

A dispatcher said the flight was diverted to Atlanta after a male passenger armed with a box cutter was standing in the plane and would not be seated.

According to the FAA, the plane landed safely around 8:45 p.m. No passengers or crew were injured during the incident and the man was taken into custody by Atlanta police and the FBI.

“Following a search of the suspect, a second box cutter was discovered in the passenger’s carry-on,” the TSA said in a statement.

It was later determined the man made it through a TSA checkpoint at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

There, the traveler submitted two bags for screening, however, the CT technology did not detect the box cutters.

According to the TSA, a review of the incident found that the machine’s image review abilities “were not fully” used by the CT operator. The employees were put into a training status for “remediation on CT image review and physical search procedures,” the TSA added.