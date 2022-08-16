TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Family, friends, loved ones and members of the Tampa Bay community will celebrate the life of Paul Lamison on Tuesday.

The WFLA News Channel 8 chief photojournalist died earlier this month after suffering a heart attack. Paul was 57 years old and is survived by his cherished wife and daughters, and several brothers and sisters.

Paul grew up in the Tampa Bay area and started working at News Channel 8 in 1993. In his nearly 30 years at WFLA, he became a known and beloved figure in the community, and was an integral part of news coverage on several major stories as our Eagle 8 HD photojournalist.

Loved ones will gather Tuesday for a memorial service and celebration of Paul’s life. WFLA will provide a live stream of the service so members of the community who watched him on TV can join us in celebrating Paul.

Memorial speakers:

Father Michael Reyes: Formerly of Sacred Heart Church, flew down from upstate New York to celebrate Paul’s life and bless him Rich Murphy: Former chief photojournalist at WFLA News Channel 8. Arnell Biglette: Chairman of Tampa’s Philippine Cultural Foundation Paul’s daughters: Emily, Kate and Ava Paul’s wife: Nerissa

WFLA’s 8 p.m. newscast and Tampa Hoy’s 9 p.m. newscast will not air on WTTA Tuesday night so members of our staff can attend the service.

Paul’s family has set up a memorial scholarship fund in his honor to support students entering the journalism field. They are hoping to raise $100,000. Donations can be made on GoFundMe.