Plane lands on grassy median near Bruce B Downs, I-75 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A small plane made an emergency landing Thursday morning on Bruce B Downs Boulevard.

The Tampa Police Department confirmed to 8 On Your Side the plane landed near the intersection of Bruce B Downs and I-75 in the grassy median area.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, the plane took off from Tampa Executive Airport and needed to make a landing. No injuries were reported.

Fire rescue officials could not confirm how many people were on board the plane.

Tampa police believe the plane had engine troubles leading up to its landing.

The Federal Aviation Administration is currently leading an investigation on the emergency landing, police say.

