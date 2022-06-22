TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Josh Benson’s botched haircut was a topic of conversation on social media and on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday.

The WFLA anchor was scheduled to get a haircut from a local barbershop ahead of the Lightning’s game against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. He wanted to show his support for the team by getting a lightning bolt shaved into his head on live TV.

The Lightning won the game, but Benson wasn’t so lucky.

The hairdo is hard to describe. Benson had several uneven lines running in various directions all over his head.

“I don’t want to scare you, but it really doesn’t look like a lightning bolt,” a woman is heard saying in the background.

It may not be a lightning bolt, but it’s something. ⚡️⚡️⚡️Sound off on what it *could be*. All answers accepted. #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/qMwV4RDXXW — Josh Benson (@WFLAJosh) June 21, 2022

“We put the two lines in for the first championship. We put a little bolt here. We put a bolt coming through here, and then we put a bolt here,” the barber explained.

Did we mention this all happened on live TV? The video clip went viral and aired on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday.

“Now he’s just going to support the team by wearing a hat for the next three months,” the comedian joked.