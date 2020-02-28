WATCH: Gayle Guyardo’s emotional goodbye to News Channel 8

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s the end of an era at News Channel 8.

Longtime anchor Gayle Guyardo delivered her final broadcast for the station on Friday morning.

Gayle told viewers Friday morning that she was looking forward to her next chapter in life and thanked her husband Mark, four daughters, and viewers for their support.

“I would not have this amazing job without you, so I appreciate your support over the years,” Gayle said. “It’s meant everything to me.”

Gayle first announced her departure earlier this month, saying she was bowing out after exhausting her vocal cords.

“After 33 years in the television news industry, my voice, what I depend on for my job, can no longer live up to the demands of anchoring day in and day out, broadcasting 4 1/2 hours of live news every day,” she said.

On Friday, she thanked her colleagues, including the president of Nexstar Media Group, Tim Busch, for sharing their support and concern about her health and well-being and her future post-recovery.

“It’s hard to be sad when you’ve worked with some of the smartest and most talented people who surround you each and every day. I’ve learned so much and I’ve grown so much just by being in your presence,” Gayle said.

Gayle first joined News Channel 8 as a reporter in 1993.

“I’ve grown up at Channel 8,” she wrote in a statement earlier this month. “All my major life events happened at that station. I had a family, raising 4 amazing daughters alongside my loving husband, Mark.”

A number of local figures, including St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd bid farewell in a video message.

