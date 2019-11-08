WATCH: Army dad surprises daughter at Tampa school

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Army service member Rafael Sanchez surprised his daughter at Claywell Elementary after being away from home for a year.

Pena’s daughter was attending the school’s Veterans Day assembly with the rest of her classmates. Her father walked out of nearby building after administrators asked for a special guest to help recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

Her family sat with the other veterans and guests and watched the special reunion unfold.

You can watch the remainder of the event in the video player above.

