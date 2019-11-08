Live Now
Max, News Channel 8’s puppy, plays with his brothers and sisters

WATCH: Army dad surprises daughter at Tampa school

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Army service member Rafael Sanchez surprised his daughter at Claywell Elementary after being away from home for a year.

Pena’s daughter was attending the school’s Veterans Day assembly with the rest of her classmates. Her father walked out of nearby building after administrators asked for a special guest to help recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

Her family sat with the other veterans and guests and watched the special reunion unfold.

You can watch the remainder of the event in the video player above.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss