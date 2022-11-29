TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The legal showdown between suspended Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren and Gov. Ron DeSantis heads to court in Tallahassee on Tuesday.

“We’re excited to finally have our day in court. We want Floridians to hear about the reasons for the suspension and why it was illegal so that I can get back to doing the work that I was elected to do,” Warren said Monday.

The governor removed Warren from office in August.

“Governor DeSantis suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit due to his neglect of duty and incompetence. We maintain that the governor has the authority to suspend a state officer,” DeSantis’ press secretary Bryan Griffin said in a statement on Monday.

“We had a fellow in Tampa who said he was going to ignore laws he didn’t like so I removed him from office,” DeSantis said at a rally after the suspension was announced.

The Florida Constitution is at the center of each parties’ arguments, according to Attorney Bryant Camareno.

“It clearly does give the governor the power to remove people from office, absolutely. What is an issue, again, what’s unusual is that it’s not really clear from the statute or the constitution is whether or not under these circumstances that power can apply,” Camareno said.

Camareno said he was surprised a judge recently ruled DeSantis won’t have to testify in opening arguments.

“I would have thought a judge would have the power to compel the problem does become though, you know, at what point the governor decides to exercise some sort of executive privilege,” he said.

Court proceedings in the case started Tuesday morning and are expected to last several days.

Camareno said it could be a while before we know the outcome.

“Depending on who wins or loses, I guarantee they will appeal it to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals and then that will take some time,” he added.