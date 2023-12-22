TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The theme leading up to Christmas will be warmer afternoons and cloudy conditions. Over the weekend you can expect temperatures to reach the mid-upper 70s.

On Saturday, we are waking up to above average temperatures, mainly in the mid to high 50s. It looks like we’ll have a break in the cloud coverage. Therefore, we’ll see more sunshine, making it a great day to be outdoors.

On Christmas Eve, we start the day a few degrees warmer than normal and more cloud coverage. Later in the afternoon temperatures reach the mid 70’s. Clouds stick around and there’s a 20% chance for a few quick passing shower.

Rain chances increase on Christmas Day, but the good news is it won’t be a washout. We do have a 40% chance for some scattered showers, mostly during the second half of the day. The GFS model is bringing showers in the afternoon. While the EURO model shows showers coming in late in the day. Either way, Christmas shouldn’t be completely ruined… might just need to dodge a bit of rain.

Eventually a stronger cold front will come through late on Wednesday or early Thursday which will clear us out and cool us down potentially setting us up for a very cold end of the year.