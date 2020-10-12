Walmart to host drive-thru trick-or-treat events in Tampa Bay area

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – For those seeking less traditional Halloween haunts this year, Walmart is transforming more than 100 of its store parking lots into ‘spooky street’ trick-or-treat adventures that are contact-free and socially distanced.

Kids and their parents are invited to dress up and take part in the free Halloween events.

The drive-thru events begin Oct. 15 and run through Halloween.

A list of Tampa Bay locations is below:

  • Sarasota Walmart Supercenter
  • 8320 Lockwood Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL, 34243
  • Thursday, Oct. 15th from 2-7 p.m.
  • North Port Walmart Supercenter
  • 17000 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL, 34287
  • Friday, Oct. 16th from 2-7p.m.
  • Palmetto Walmart Supercenter
  • 508 10th St. E, Palmetto, FL, 34221
  • Saturday, Oct. 17th from 2-7 p.m.
  • Brandon Walmart Supercenter
  • 1208 E Brandon Blvd. Brandon, FL, 33511
  • Sunday, Oct. 18th from 2-7 p.m.
  • Bartow Walmart Supercenter
  • 1050 E Van Fleet Dr, Bartow, FL, 33830
  • Monday, Oct. 19th from 2-7 p.m.
  • Winterhaven Walmart Supercenter
  • 7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winterhaven, FL, 33884
  • Tuesday, Oct. 20th from 2-7 p.m.
  • Plant City Walmart Supercenter
  • 2602 James L Redman Pkwy, Plant City, FL, 33566
  • Wednesday, Oct. 21st from 2-7 p.m.
  • Zephyrhills Walmart Supercenter
  • 7631 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills, FL, 33541
  • Thursday, Oct. 22nd from 2-7 p.m.
  • Tampa Walmart Supercenter
  • 19910 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL, 33647
  • Friday, Oct. 23rd from 2-7 p.m.
  • Tampa Walmart Supercenter
  • 8220 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL, 33614
  • Saturday, Oct. 24th from 2-7 p.m.
  • Pinellas Park Walmart Supercenter
  • 8001 US Highway 19 N, Pinellas Park, FL, 33781
  • Sunday, Oct. 25th from 2-7 p.m.
  • Largo Walmart Supercenter
  • 2677 Roosevelt Boulevard, Largo, FL, 33760
  • Monday, Oct. 26th from 2-7 p.m.
  • Largo Walmart Supercenter
  • 990 Missouri Ave N, Largo, FL, 33770
  • Tuesday, Oct. 27th from 2-7 p.m.
  • Clearwater Walmart Supercenter
  • 23106 US Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL, 33765
  • Wednesday, Oct. 28th from 2-7 p.m.
  • Palm Harbor Walmart Supercenter
  • 35404 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL, 34684
  • Thursday, Oct. 29th from 2-7 p.m.
  • Port Richey Walmart Supercenter
  • 8701 US Highway 19, Port Richey, FL, 34668
  • Friday, Oct. 30th from 2-7 p.m.
  • Hudson Walmart Supercenter
  • 12610 US Highway 19, Hudson, FL, 34667
  • Saturday, Oct. 31st from 2-7 p.m.

MORE TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss