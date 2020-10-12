Walmart to host drive-thru trick-or-treat events in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA (WFLA) – For those seeking less traditional Halloween haunts this year, Walmart is transforming more than 100 of its store parking lots into ‘spooky street’ trick-or-treat adventures that are contact-free and socially distanced.

Kids and their parents are invited to dress up and take part in the free Halloween events.

The drive-thru events begin Oct. 15 and run through Halloween.

A list of Tampa Bay locations is below:

Sarasota Walmart Supercenter

8320 Lockwood Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL, 34243

Thursday, Oct. 15th from 2-7 p.m.

North Port Walmart Supercenter

17000 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL, 34287

Friday, Oct. 16th from 2-7p.m.

Palmetto Walmart Supercenter

508 10th St. E, Palmetto, FL, 34221

Saturday, Oct. 17th from 2-7 p.m.

Brandon Walmart Supercenter

1208 E Brandon Blvd. Brandon, FL, 33511

Sunday, Oct. 18th from 2-7 p.m.

Bartow Walmart Supercenter

1050 E Van Fleet Dr, Bartow, FL, 33830

Monday, Oct. 19th from 2-7 p.m.

Winterhaven Walmart Supercenter

7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winterhaven, FL, 33884

Tuesday, Oct. 20th from 2-7 p.m.

Plant City Walmart Supercenter

2602 James L Redman Pkwy, Plant City, FL, 33566

Wednesday, Oct. 21st from 2-7 p.m.

Zephyrhills Walmart Supercenter

7631 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills, FL, 33541

Thursday, Oct. 22nd from 2-7 p.m.

Tampa Walmart Supercenter

19910 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL, 33647

Friday, Oct. 23rd from 2-7 p.m.

Tampa Walmart Supercenter

8220 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL, 33614

Saturday, Oct. 24th from 2-7 p.m.

Pinellas Park Walmart Supercenter

8001 US Highway 19 N, Pinellas Park, FL, 33781

Sunday, Oct. 25th from 2-7 p.m.

Largo Walmart Supercenter

2677 Roosevelt Boulevard, Largo, FL, 33760

Monday, Oct. 26th from 2-7 p.m.

Largo Walmart Supercenter

990 Missouri Ave N, Largo, FL, 33770

Tuesday, Oct. 27th from 2-7 p.m.

Clearwater Walmart Supercenter

23106 US Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL, 33765

Wednesday, Oct. 28th from 2-7 p.m.

Palm Harbor Walmart Supercenter

35404 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL, 34684

Thursday, Oct. 29th from 2-7 p.m.

Port Richey Walmart Supercenter

8701 US Highway 19, Port Richey, FL, 34668

Friday, Oct. 30th from 2-7 p.m.

Hudson Walmart Supercenter

12610 US Highway 19, Hudson, FL, 34667

Saturday, Oct. 31st from 2-7 p.m.

