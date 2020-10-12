Walmart to host drive-thru trick-or-treat events in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA (WFLA) – For those seeking less traditional Halloween haunts this year, Walmart is transforming more than 100 of its store parking lots into ‘spooky street’ trick-or-treat adventures that are contact-free and socially distanced.
Kids and their parents are invited to dress up and take part in the free Halloween events.
The drive-thru events begin Oct. 15 and run through Halloween.
A list of Tampa Bay locations is below:
- Sarasota Walmart Supercenter
- 8320 Lockwood Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL, 34243
- Thursday, Oct. 15th from 2-7 p.m.
- North Port Walmart Supercenter
- 17000 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL, 34287
- Friday, Oct. 16th from 2-7p.m.
- Palmetto Walmart Supercenter
- 508 10th St. E, Palmetto, FL, 34221
- Saturday, Oct. 17th from 2-7 p.m.
- Brandon Walmart Supercenter
- 1208 E Brandon Blvd. Brandon, FL, 33511
- Sunday, Oct. 18th from 2-7 p.m.
- Bartow Walmart Supercenter
- 1050 E Van Fleet Dr, Bartow, FL, 33830
- Monday, Oct. 19th from 2-7 p.m.
- Winterhaven Walmart Supercenter
- 7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winterhaven, FL, 33884
- Tuesday, Oct. 20th from 2-7 p.m.
- Plant City Walmart Supercenter
- 2602 James L Redman Pkwy, Plant City, FL, 33566
- Wednesday, Oct. 21st from 2-7 p.m.
- Zephyrhills Walmart Supercenter
- 7631 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills, FL, 33541
- Thursday, Oct. 22nd from 2-7 p.m.
- Tampa Walmart Supercenter
- 19910 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL, 33647
- Friday, Oct. 23rd from 2-7 p.m.
- Tampa Walmart Supercenter
- 8220 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL, 33614
- Saturday, Oct. 24th from 2-7 p.m.
- Pinellas Park Walmart Supercenter
- 8001 US Highway 19 N, Pinellas Park, FL, 33781
- Sunday, Oct. 25th from 2-7 p.m.
- Largo Walmart Supercenter
- 2677 Roosevelt Boulevard, Largo, FL, 33760
- Monday, Oct. 26th from 2-7 p.m.
- Largo Walmart Supercenter
- 990 Missouri Ave N, Largo, FL, 33770
- Tuesday, Oct. 27th from 2-7 p.m.
- Clearwater Walmart Supercenter
- 23106 US Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL, 33765
- Wednesday, Oct. 28th from 2-7 p.m.
- Palm Harbor Walmart Supercenter
- 35404 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL, 34684
- Thursday, Oct. 29th from 2-7 p.m.
- Port Richey Walmart Supercenter
- 8701 US Highway 19, Port Richey, FL, 34668
- Friday, Oct. 30th from 2-7 p.m.
- Hudson Walmart Supercenter
- 12610 US Highway 19, Hudson, FL, 34667
- Saturday, Oct. 31st from 2-7 p.m.
