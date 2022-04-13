TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With consumers feeling the pinch from inflation, Walmart has a new promotion to offer shoppers some relief.

The retail giant is offering Tampa area shoppers free delivery on store-to-home deliveries until the end of April.

“Now, more than ever, consumers are looking for ways to save on gas and household staples. WMLOVE4U is one more way Walmart is helping customers in Tampa save time and money,” the company said in a news release.

More than 180,000 items are available for delivery, including groceries, gifts, toys, electronics, home items, oversized items and apparel, according to the news release.

“Even oversized items—like 70-inch TVs–can be delivered locally as soon as the same day,” the company said.

To take advantage of the offer, use promo code WMLOVE4U during online order checkouts.

The promotion began April 10 and expires on April 30.