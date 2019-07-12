Walmart holding Teacher Appreciation events at Tampa Bay area stores

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walmart is celebrating teachers this weekend and giving some educators in the Tampa Bay area a chance to score some free supplies.

Stores all around the Tampa Bay area, and throughout the country, will be hosting Teacher Appreciation Events on Saturday, July 13. The events begin at 12:30 p.m. and wrap up at 4:30 p.m.

Teachers are invited to come into any participating store for cake, ice cream and drinks. There were also be a photo booth in the store.

As an added bonus, the first 300 teachers to show up at each event will get a “swag bag” full of back-to-school goodies. A Facebook event page for one local Walmart says those bags include products from Crayola, 3M, Bic, Fiskars and more.

All you need to take part in the event is a teacher ID or email address.

You can find a participating store near you on Walmart’s website.