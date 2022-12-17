TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Some Walmart customers in the Tampa Bay area can now get groceries and other items delivered by a drone.

The chain partnered with tech company DroneUp to offer a new delivery option for customers within one mile of select Walmart stores. Over 10,000 items are eligible for the service, but the drones can only carry up to 10 pounds of cargo at a time.

Customers with eligible addresses can place their order online between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Items will arrive by drone in as little as 30 minutes for a $3.99 delivery fee.

Once it arrives, the order will be lowered to the ground to a safe spot in the customer’s yard or driveway using a long cable. DroneUp said its pilots are certified and adhere to FAA guidelines.

The following Tampa Bay area stores are eligible for the new delivery option:

• Walmart Supercenter #994- 8745 State Road 54, New Port Richey, FL 34655

• Walmart Supercenter #941- 2140 Bloomingdale Avenue, Valrico, FL 33596

• Walmart Supercenter #3347- 7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven, FL 33884

• Walmart Supercenter #2740- 19910 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33647

• Walmart Supercenter #3463- 1208 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511

“Drone delivery makes it possible for our customers to shop those last-minute or forgotten items with ease, in a package that’s frankly really cool,” said Vik Gopalakrishnan, Vice President of Innovation & Automation at Walmart. “It may seem like a futuristic option, but it’s giving our customers what they’ve always wanted, and that’s time back to focus on what is most important to them.”

Customers using drone delivery for the first time can use promo code “FreeDeliveryFL” for free delivery. In addition to the Tampa Bay area locations, the new delivery option is available at two Walmart stores in Clermont.