Wallenda’s put on daring high-wire act above new Hard Rock Casino Hotel in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nik Wallenda has been thrilling audiences for years, high above the crowd on a thin wire. Thursday, he did it again. This time on the wire with his 66-year-old mother Delilah.

The hire wire act is part of a celebration for the opening of a $700 million expansion at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Tampa.

The stunt was performed 16 stories above the ground on a cable stretched between the new Hard Rock Casino Hotel tower and the original hotel tower.

After completing their act, Nik Wallenda told reporters he enjoyed every moment.

“It was magical. It’s the best word I can give for it. Just an amazing feeling,” Wallenda said.

His family has been performing like this for generations, but it has come with risks. In 2017 while practicing for an upcoming show, the family act suffered a serious fall and several were injured.

Nik Wallenda said they are driven to continue to perform.

“It’s awesome, just to have my sister here. She flew in from Las Vegas yesterday, just to be here to support us. To be honest, I wondered if I should bring a third balancing poll, because I guarantee you she was thinking, ‘man I wish I could get out on that wire,'” Wallenda said.

His mother also enjoyed the afternoon show and even hinted it may not be her last.

“I love what I do and if it is my last walk and I think I’m going to push forward a little more and hopefully do another one,” said Delilah Wallenda.

