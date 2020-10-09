Walk to End Alzheimer’s goes virtual amid pandemic, hoping to raise more awareness

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “He passed away about three weeks before the walk, but I walked in his shirt.”

Sabrina Griffith now shares the story of her father, Merton. He passed away from vascular dementia two years ago. The two enjoyed participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s every year, but this particular year, Merton died just before he was able to walk.

Griffith still walks in his name every year. She says her dad was a joyful and wonderful man, who loved walking which is one reason they became so involved with the Alzheimer’s Association when he was diagnosed.

This year, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Tampa is changing. On Nov. 7, you and your team are encouraged to walk in your neighborhood, or anywhere where you can stay socially distant while raising awareness for the cause.

Sabrina, who is one to find the silver lining in life, says although it’s a virtual walk, it could lead to even more awareness because of that.

“We are finding people still are not familiar with dementia-related illnesses, so to be able to walk through your neighborhood and have these signs, it will probably help some other families to recognize that there is support out there for them,” she said.

To register a team or make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, please click here.

