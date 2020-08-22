Voices United: A real conversation about race

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has opened the door for many conversations across the country, including here in Tampa Bay.
News Channel 8 took a closer look at race, racial injustice and equality on Saturday.
WFLA’s Rod Carter and Jennifer Leigh spoke with leaders in the area to find ways for communities to come together.
The guests include:
- St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway
- Protestor Larenz Johnson
- Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan
- Hillsborough NAACP President Yvette Lewis
- Tampa Organization of Black Affair President James Ransome
- HCC Professor Dr. Rafael Fuentes
- President of Safe & Sound Hillsborough Freddy Barton
- Pastor Historic Bethel AME Church Rev. Kenny Irby
- Hillsborough County Commission Chair Les Miller
- U. S. Rep. Kathy Castor
- State Sen. Darryl Rouson
You can watch the full special in the video players above.
