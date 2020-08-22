Voices United: A real conversation about race

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has opened the door for many conversations across the country, including here in Tampa Bay.

News Channel 8 took a closer look at race, racial injustice and equality on Saturday.

WFLA’s Rod Carter and Jennifer Leigh spoke with leaders in the area to find ways for communities to come together.

The guests include:

St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway

Protestor Larenz Johnson

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan

Hillsborough NAACP President Yvette Lewis

Tampa Organization of Black Affair President James Ransome

HCC Professor Dr. Rafael Fuentes

President of Safe & Sound Hillsborough Freddy Barton

Pastor Historic Bethel AME Church Rev. Kenny Irby

Hillsborough County Commission Chair Les Miller

U. S. Rep. Kathy Castor

State Sen. Darryl Rouson

You can watch the full special in the video players above.

